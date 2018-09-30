Josh Gordon Makes Tough Grab For First Reception In Patriots Uniform

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots didn’t wait long to get Josh Gordon involved Sunday.

On the Patriots’ ninth play from scrimmage against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, quarterback Tom Brady fired a slant pass to Gordon for a 13-yard gain, the wide receiver’s first catch in a New England uniform since joining the team via trade from the Cleveland Browns.

Gordon’s nice snag in traffic gave the Patriots a 1st-and-goal from the 3-yard line, but they were unable to find the end zone, settling for a Stephen Gostkowski field goal.

Still, Gordon getting involved early was a welcome sight for Pats fans after the 27-year-old sat out last Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury.

