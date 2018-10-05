Alex Cora Has Hilarious Explanation For Starting Steve Pearce In ALDS Game 1

Steve Pearce wasn’t an everyday player when he joined the Red Sox, but he still was a key part of Boston’s success during the regular season.

The journeyman is penciled in to start at first base and hit third in Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Friday. The move to play him over Mitch Moreland wasn’t a total surprise — especially considering who will be on the mound.

J.A. Happ will get the start for the Yankees, and, well, he hasn’t enjoyed facing Pearce over his career. The numbers for Pearce: .344 (12-for-38) batting average, six home runs and 16 RBIs.

For that reason alone, it makes plenty of sense that the 35-year-old got the nod. And when manager Alex Cora was asked about the decision to start him Friday, Cora had a pretty funny response.

Cora: ‘If I don’t start Pearce, I might get fired today.’ — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 5, 2018

Whether or not Pearce comes through in Friday’s series opener remains to be seen, but Cora seems pretty confident in his decision. And understandably so.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images