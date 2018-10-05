Jose Mourinho Reportedly To Be Fired As Manchester United Manager

Jose Mourinho’s time is up Manchester United.

The Red Devils will fire Mourinho as manager this weekend following their Premier League game against Newcastle United, The Mirror’s David McDonnell reported Friday, citing senior sources at the club. Manchester United’s slow start to the season and Mourinho’s fractured relationships with several key players and staff members reportedly has convinced executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to jettison the Portuguese tactician just two months into his third season at the club.

Former Manchester United midfielder and current first-year assistant coach Michael Carrick might take charge of the team temporarily, according to McDonnell.

Legendary player and manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly is Manchester United’s top choice to replace Mourinho, but rumors claimed this week he’s reluctant to take the job.

