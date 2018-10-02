Alex Cora Has Message For Red Sox About World Series Before ALDS Begins

Alex Cora knows the Boston Red Sox need to win 11 games in October to be crowned champions of baseball.
After the first-year manager led the team to a record-breaking 108-54 season, Boston now will prepare to begin its American League Division Series on Friday at Fenway Park. While getting to the World Series still is eight wins away, Cora had a message for his squad, letting them know that they should be talking about the end goal.
He certainly has a point.
Each Major League Baseball team goes into spring training hoping their season extends beyond 162 games. While some teams don’t get to experience the postseason atmosphere, Cora wants to make sure the Red Sox take advantage of the opportunity in front of them and aren’t afraid to talk about their chance at being World Series champions.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
