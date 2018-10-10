Alex Cora Has Simple Message For Red Sox As Boston Moves On To ALCS

After back-to-back seasons with disappointing first-round exits, the Boston Red Sox exorcised a bit of a playoff demon Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.
The Red Sox advanced to their first American League Championship Series since 2013 with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the teams’ American League Division Series.
Boston now moves on to square off against the Houston Astros, who made quick work of the Cleveland Indians with a sweep in the other ALDS matchup. Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t deliver a longwinded postgame message after his club downed the Yankees, but he sure sounds ready for the tilt with the reigning World Series champions.
The Red Sox surely are hoping that there are two more champagne celebrations in store this October.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports
