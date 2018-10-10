Alex Cora Has Simple Message For Red Sox As Boston Moves On To ALCS

After back-to-back seasons with disappointing first-round exits, the Boston Red Sox exorcised a bit of a playoff demon Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox advanced to their first American League Championship Series since 2013 with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the teams’ American League Division Series.

Boston now moves on to square off against the Houston Astros, who made quick work of the Cleveland Indians with a sweep in the other ALDS matchup. Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t deliver a longwinded postgame message after his club downed the Yankees, but he sure sounds ready for the tilt with the reigning World Series champions.

“This is a good team and we know it. We’ve got Houston. LET’S GO!!!” 🍾 pic.twitter.com/OkUgdJ4GXO — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 10, 2018

The Red Sox surely are hoping that there are two more champagne celebrations in store this October.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports