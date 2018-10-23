Brad Stevens Has Some High Praise For Red Sox On Eve Of World Series

Plenty of Boston is buzzing about the Red Sox, but it was the Celtics who were in action Monday night.

The Red Sox will begin the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Prior to the C’s game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, head coach Brad Stevens gushed over the Sox, offering some high praise.

Stevens on Red Sox: “Everything about them just screams, ‘champion.’” — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 22, 2018

The fifth-year head coach sounds like any other Bostonian.

And while it’s still early for the C’s, maybe by the end of their campaign Red Sox manager Alex Cora will be making similar comments about them.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images