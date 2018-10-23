Braden Holtby Stares Down Capitals Fan For Stealing Puck From Little Kid

Far warning to all Washington Capitals fans: Don’t steal pucks from little kids.

Unless, you know, you want a Stanley Cup-winning goalie staring through your soul.

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby tried to toss a puck to a young fan during Monday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. But unfortunately for the youngster, some guy decided to reach over the top and intercept the puck.

And, well, let’s just say Holtby wasn’t happy.

C’mon, man.

It’s unclear whether the older fan eventually righted his wrong. The little kid still went home happy, however, as the Caps went on to pick up a 5-2 victory.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images