Bruce Cassidy, Bruins Offer Condolences After Death Of NESN’s John Martin

John Martin, a longtime NESN cameraman who was well-known around the Boston sports teams, died Sunday after a two-year battle with ALS.

He spent a lot of time with the Bruins and Red Sox, capturing some of the their best moments over the years.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy began Monday’s press conference by offering his condolences to the Martin family. You can watch the video below:

Bruce Cassidy begins his press conference by offering condolences to the family and friends of NESN videographer John Martin, who passed away this weekend after a long battle with ALS. pic.twitter.com/xCIaTCjS48 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 15, 2018

Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara also offered their thoughts after they received the news:

Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron also passed along their condolences to the family and friends of John Martin: pic.twitter.com/cuXpKwXDF2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 15, 2018

The Red Sox paid tribute to Martin with a touching video and the Patriots said they were “deeply saddened” by the loss. NESN also released a statement, where Martin worked for nearly two decades.