Nathan Eovaldi Shrugs Off Alex Bregman’s Troll Job Before ALCS Game 3

Nathan Eovaldi isn’t about to let Alex Bregman get in his head.

The Houston Astros third baseman posted a video to his Instagram story Monday that showed Bregman and teammates George Springer and Jose Altuve launching back-to-back-to-back home runs off Eovaldi during a June start in an effort to troll the Boston Red Sox right-hander.

Eovaldi, who will start Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, still was pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays at the time. The hard-throwing right-hander was asked about Bregman’s attempted troll job Monday, and he simply brushed it off.

“No, you know I don’t have any social media or anything like that,” Eovaldi said, as seen on NESN.com. “The guys have told me about it. I think home run clips, right? Something like that. Yeah, I’m aware of it.”

The 28-year-old isn’t going to let Bregman’s social media antics impact his mindset heading into a pivotal Game 3.

“No, I still have a job to do. I’ve got to go out there and pitch my game tomorrow and I can’t have any distractions.”

Boston evened up the best-of-seven series at one game apiece Sunday night when it beat the ‘Stros 7-5 at Fenway Park. The Sox hope Eovaldi can replicate the outing he had against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the AL Division Series when he tossed seven innings of one-run ball at Yankee Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images