Conor McGregor Announces Future Fight Plans In Reflective Instagram Post

Conor McGregor wants to atone for his mistakes immediately.

The UFC superstar announced his preferred future fight plans Tuesday in an lengthy Instragram post about his most recent bout. Most of the post was a round-by-round account of his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 7 at UFC 229, but McGregor used his closing stanza to call for a rematch and also indicate he’s willing to follow UFC’s rules of succession.

“If it is not the rematch right away, no problem,” he wrote. “I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway.”

UFC president Dana White said Oct. 8, the day after UFC 299, McGregor called him and requested an immediate rematch with Khabib. McGregor’s Instagram post is a public re-statement of what he told White privately.

Once the furor over the post-fight brawl has died down and ensuing disciplinary measures have run their courses, we can expect UFC, McGregor and Khabib to set up a lucrative rematch between two of combat sports’ biggest stars.

