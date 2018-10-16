Conor McGregor Has Hilarious Reason For His Heavily-Mocked Football Throw

Conor McGregor has made storylines in recent months for a number of reasons.

And he did it again Sunday.

Before the Dallas Cowboys game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the fighter was seen hyping up the team. The hype may have worn off on the Cowboys as they routed the Jags 4-7. But the talk of the game wasn’t the score, it was McGregor’s pregame football throw.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you can see the heavily-mocked toss here.

McGregor responded late Sunday night on his Instagram with this colorful, NSFW caption:

“Hahaha yous’r (expletive) ruthless on this side. I just didn’t want to rip my custom @augustmcgregor baby blue billionaire blazer.

That was all, y’all.

Great job to the Cowboys today!

It’s a Proper giddy up tonight in Dallas and I LOVE IT, see yous soon. @properwhiskey”

Sure, his reasoning certainly makes sense. But he always could get another blazer if it did so happen to rip considering “August McGregor” is his clothing line.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images