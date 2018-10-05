David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez Place Ridiculous Bet On Red Sox-Yankees ALDS

David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez were the hit of Major League Baseball’s postseason last year, as the two created multiple viral moments during the playoffs.

The two MLB legends were back at it Thursday on FOX when the National League Division Series got underway, but the conversation quickly turned to the marquee series in the American League.

With the New York Yankees’ win over the Oakland Athletics in Wednesday’s AL Wild Card Game, the Bronx Bombers secured their spot in the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Ortiz and Rodriguez, who had a number of battles in baseball’s most heated rivalry, were asked to break down the series, which, of course, led to Big Papi busting out a few props.

The Red Sox legend is confident the 108-win Sox will beat the Yankees and win the World Series, while Rodriguez and fellow analyst Frank Thomas went with New York. Big Papi and A-Rod finished their analysis by agreeing to bet on the series, a bet neither wants to lose.

That’s going to be a tough pill to swallow.

Boston and New York will open their series Friday at Fenway Park with Chris Sale toeing the rubber for the Red Sox and J.A. Happ getting the ball for New York.

