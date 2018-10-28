Did Manny Machado Purposely Try To Spike Steve Pearce In World Series Game 4?

Manny Machado doesn’t exactly have the most sterling reputation in Major League Baseball, and the star shortstop only tarnished his image even further Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

With the Boston Red Sox leading the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-6 in the ninth inning of World Series Game 4, Machado grounded out to third base for the second out of the frame. But as the four-time All-Star ran through first base, he caught the heel of Steve Pearce.

You can watch the incident here.

It’s certainly up for debate whether Machado purposely tried to spike Pearce, but the 26-year-old’s history of plays such as this makes it tough to side with Machado. He had an eerily similar incident in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, with Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar serving as the recipient of a Machado spike.

Regardless, Pearce ultimately got the last laugh, as the veteran utilityman was responsible for two of the biggest hits in the Red Sox’s win in Game 4.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports