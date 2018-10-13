Dodgers Vs. Brewers Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 2 Online

With a win Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers can take a commanding 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series.

The Brewers held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 in Friday’s Game 1, and will turn to lefty Wade Miley for Game 2 at Miller Park. Los Angeles will counter with lefty Hyun-jin Ryu.

A victory would change everything for the Dodgers, who essentially would steal home-field advantage with the next three games being played at Dodger Stadium.

Here’s how to watch Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 2 online:

When: Saturday, Oct. 13, at 4:09 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images