Fantasy Football Rankings: Top Five Defenses To Start In Week 7 Of Season

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Don’t neglect your fantasy defense:
The skill positions obviously will lead you to — or prevent you from reaching — the promise land. But on a weekly basis, a strong or poor performance from your defense can mean the difference between winning or losing.
With all that said, let’s look at the five defenses you should start in Week 7:
Los Angeles Rams (at San Francisco 49ers)
The Rams have been up and down from a fantasy perspective, but we expect them to feast on quarterback C.J. Beathard and an underwhelming offense. Expect plenty of sacks from this stout defensive line.
Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Tennessee Titans in London)
The Chargers, like their crosstown counterparts, have been a relative fantasy disappointment. But they’re about to square off against an offensive line that gave up 11 (!) sacks last week. We love this matchup.
Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Houston Texans)
The Jags are in a slump, to be sure. But this remains the best overall defense in the league, and this feels like the kind of game where they right the ship. Start the Jaguars with confidence.
Minnesota Vikings (at New York Jets)
In keeping with the theme, we’re rolling with a defense that has yet to live up to lofty preseason expectations. But a matchup against a turnover-prone rookie quarterback? We’ll take that all day.
Indianapolis Colts (vs. Buffalo Bills)
If you need a streamer this week, target the Colts. Their pass rush is better than many believe, and the Bills are about to start Derek Anderson at quarterback. Good luck with that, Buffalo.
