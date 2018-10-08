Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

We’re going to be real with you: the waiver wire is pretty thin.
Most teams have settled into their offensive routines, with specific roles cemented for most players. Sure, injuries happen and players get thrust into other duties, but at this point, there aren’t many surprises. Because of that, the waiver wire features many “boom or bust” candidates with a modest body of work and high-output upside.
Still, digging deep into waiver wire often means you’ve reached some sort of desperation point, so be prepared to roll the dice.
Who should you consider adding in Week 6? Here are some of the best options at each position owned in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
Quarterback: Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (30 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Flacco had his worst showing of the season in a Week 5 loss to the Cleveland Browns, with no touchdowns and one interception. But Flacco’s output was more the exception than the rule this season. He’s thrown for multiple touchdowns in three of his five games and only has recorded three interceptions so far — a stark contrast to his INT-heavy trends in years past.
The Ravens have looked good for much of this season, and their offense has some intriguing weapons in the passing game. While there’s some logic behind taking a risk with a rookie/young quarterback, you pretty much know what you’re getting into with Flacco.
Other quarterbacks to target: Baker Mayfield (CLE), Blake Bortles (JAX)
Running Back: Mike Davis, Seattle Seahawks (19 percent owned)
Davis has made himself an compelling figure in the Seahawks’ offense. He was the primary back in Week 4 with Chris Carson sidelined, and he went off for 101 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Though he slid into a diminished role in Week 5 with Carson back, his still was an important part of Seattle’s game plan.
The 25-year-old got 12 carries for 68 yards, adding a touchdown to his stat line while reeling in two passes. Those numbers suggest he’s viewed more favorably than rookie Rashaad Penny and that the Seahawks want to keep him involved. He’s worth a look in an RB2 or FLEX role.
Other running backs to target: Alfred Morris (SF), Javorius Allen (BAL), Nyheim Hines (IND)
Wide Receiver: Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons (32 percent owned)
For a team that is wildly under-performing, the Falcons have their share of offensive threats. After Calvin Ridley stepped up the past few games, Sanu shouldered the workload in Week 5, even though his team was dusted by the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-17.
Sanu grabbed four of his seven targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. He’s now been targeted at least seven times in each of his last three games, scoring in a touchdown in Week 3 and going off for 111 yards in Week 4. Since Week 3, he’s gotten at least 13 fantasy points every game in PPR leagues. Matt Ryan clearly sees him as a reliable option, so that volume and consistency very well could continue.
Other wide receivers to target: Keke Coutee (HOU), Robby Anderson (NYJ), Donte Moncrief (JAX)
Tight End: Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons (57 percent owned)
This is your weekly reminder that there are very few pass-catching tight ends worth your attention. Seriously: Every stable tight end likely either is on another team in your league or injured, meaning you have to be patient and cross your fingers with whoever you grab on the wire.
Twice this season Hooper has recorded at least 12 fantasy points in PPR leagues. In Week 5, he caught nine passes on 12 targets for 77 yards. Though he only has found the end zone once this season, the amount of targets should make any fantasy owner’s ears perk up a little bit.
Make no mistake, the 12 targets are an anomaly, seeing as he didn’t draw more than four targets in a game prior to Week 5. Still, the potential for him to get some attention from Ryan is worth something in a positional group that has a dearth of options.
Other tight ends to target: Geoff Swaim (DAL), Jesse James (PIT)
Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP