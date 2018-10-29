Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

It’s desperation time in fantasy football.
Week 9 marks pretty much the last chance a team has to make a big turnaround. At this point, the top dogs in each league are solidified, while the middle of the road squads and those barely hanging around have to make their push now if they want any chance of making the postseason.
At this point in the season, the waiver wire is best for accommodating bye week absences in your lineup. There are a few players that are trending upward, but you shouldn’t be hinging your hopes on many of these guys being long-term fixtures in your lineup.
So, who should you consider adding in Week 9? Here are some of the best options at each position owned in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues.
Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (34 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
Prescott was idle in Week 8, but the two performances leading up to the bye were respectable.
He completed 17 passes for 183 yards and a passing touchdown, adding another score on the ground in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then in Week 7 he connected on 22 passes for 273 yards and one touchdown in a loss to the Washington Redskins. He did not throw an interception in either of those games.
Prescott threw a pair of picks in both Week 3 and Week 5, but otherwise has played interception-free games. Given the upside in his rushing plus his passing coming around, the Cowboys signal-caller could be a valuable pickup.
Other quarterbacks to target: Blake Bortles (JAX), Marcus Mariota (TEN)
Running Back: Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (46 percent owned)
It took seven games, but Barber finally scored his first rushing touchdown of the season in the Bucs’ Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Barber got 19 carries for 85 yards with the score in Week 8, and now has gotten at least 10 touches in each of his last three games. Prior to Sunday, his other touchdown was a receiving score in Week 6.
So why should you consider Barber? He’s shown signs of improvement in two of his last three contests, and with Tampa’s passing situation being a total mess right now, he could seen an increased workload.
Other running backs to target: Wendell Smallwood (PHI), Javorius Allen (BAL), Nyheim Hines (IND)
Wide Receiver: Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco Giants (56 percent owned)
Not having Jimmy Garoppolo throwing to Goodwin hasn’t been ideal, but he and C.J. Beathard appear to be building some chemistry.
In a Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Goodwin caught just one pass, but it went for 55 yards and ended up in the end zone. He was targeted five times in the previous two games and is just two weeks removed from a 126-yard, two touchdown onslaught.
The playmaking ability is there, so if you’re willing to roll the dice, his week-to-week ceiling is high — just don’t be surprised if he doesn’t live up to the top end of his expectations.
Other wide receivers to target: Dede Westbrook (JAX), Danny Amendola (MIA), Christian Kirk (ARI)
Tight End: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (6 percent owned)
Goedert being one of the top tight end options tells you all you need to know about the position’s current landscape.
However, he and quarterback Carson Wentz seem to be building a rapport, as the two have connected on three touchdowns passes since Week 3. Goedert’s only catch in Philly’s Week 8 win over the Jags was a 32-yard touchdown grab, but in Week 7, he had four receptions for 43 yards and a score.
The rookie has some legitimate pass-catching ability, and it’s clear Wentz is aware of that. Plus, given the Eagles also have a top-three tight end in Zach Ertz, Goedert should continue to get some favorable matchups going forward.
Other tight ends to target: Chris Herndon (NYJ), Hayden Hurst (BAL)
Thumbnail photo via Scott Taetsch/USA TODAY Sports Images
