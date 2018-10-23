Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Moons Randy Moss In Tribute To Legendary WR

If imitation truly is the sincerest form of flattery, Odell Beckham Jr. has gained Randy Moss’ favor in more ways than one.

The New York Giants wide receiver fake mooned the legendary wideout Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the Giants versus Atlanta Falcons Week 7 game. Moss, now an NFL analyst for ESPN, was watching the Giants pregame warmups when Beckham ran toward him, recreated his famous pseudo mooning celebration and ran away.

Beckham’s greeting delighted Moss, who in 2004 directed a similar gesture toward Green Bay Packers fans seated in the end-zone stands at Lambaeu Field.

The good times didn’t last long for Beckham, as the Falcons went on to edge the Giants 23-20.

