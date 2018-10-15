How Gordon Hayward’s Wife Robyn Helped Celtics Forward After Injury

Gordon Hayward’s wife wasted no time helping him rehab from his injury.

As you know, the Boston Celtics forward suffered a gruesome ankle dislocation and broken tibia during the team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers to open the 2017-18 NBA season. And if it wasn’t for his wife, Robyn Hayward, the All-Star forward may not have began the road to recovery right away.

Robyn put her husband to work quickly. In fact, it started the day Gordon came home from the hospital after his surgery.

“Like I had just gotten back home. I wasn’t mentally ready to start, I guess,” Gordon told the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy. “I was down the hall throwing a pity party for myself, and she was like, ‘No, no.’ She was just on it, like, ‘Get up. Walk around, you’re supposed to walk around, get up.’”

Robyn told Murphy the doctors wanted Gordon to do arm exercises, so she brought several dumbbells down to Gordon, who was in a hospital bed in the couple’s living room.

“I was like, ‘OK, let’s do those exercises,'” Robyn said. “He was like, ‘I just got home.’ I said I don’t care. That’s what they said, so let’s do it. He was probably like, ‘Get away.’”

It was a long process for Gordon. But he’s back on his feet and ready to step foot in TD Garden for the first time in a Celtics uniform Tuesday when Boston opens up its season against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images