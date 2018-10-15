Jalen Ramsey Exposed Himself With Postgame Remarks After Jaguars’ Loss

Jalen Ramsey has a lot (like, a lot) to say when his Jacksonville Jaguars are rolling.

But what about when things go south?

Ramsey and the Jags followed up their Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with an embarrassing 40-7 loss Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys. Jacksonville’s celebrated defense somehow got pushed around a Cowboys offense that, prior to Sunday, ranked in the bottom five of the NFL in points scored and points per game.

So, what did the usually chirpy Ramsey have to say after the loss? Well, not much.

Check out his postgame remarks in the video below, courtesy of SportsDayDFW’s Jori Epstein:

Uncut Jalen Ramsey postgame: pic.twitter.com/xwmKO9ok0y — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 15, 2018

It’s like Bill Belichick with a hat!

The main difference, of course, is that the New England Patriots head coach is consistent with his evasiveness and grumpiness.

Listen: If you’re going to rip virtually every quarterback in the NFL, call out some of the best receivers in the game and act like your team is all that after one AFC Championship Game and a Week 2 win over the Patriots, then you better suck it up and handle an embarrassing loss better than that.

You can’t just trash-talk the world when times are good but dodge questions, refuse to give credit to your opponent and generally act unprofessional when times are bad.

Well, you can, but you look like a loser in doing so.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images