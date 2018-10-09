Jamaal Charles To Jaguars: Fantasy Impact Of Running Back’s Signing

No, it’s not 2013 anymore. But when Jamaal Charles’ name pops up on the NFL transaction wire, you’d best believe fantasy football owners will take notice.
The one-time fantasy superstar signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday, adding depth to a thin running back corps.
It’s unclear if Charles can get up to speed quick enough to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, but the Jaguars might need him to: T.J. Yeldon and Brandon Wilds are the only other two healthy running backs on the roster, with Leonard Fournette expected to miss another game due to a hamstring injury and Corey Grant on injured reserve.
So, should fantasy owners turn back the clock and give Charles a spin?
We’re all aware of his ceiling: The former Kansas City Chiefs star amassed over 1,000 rushing yards in five of six seasons from 2009 to 2014, the only exception an injury-shortened 2011 campaign. He played in just eight total games between the 2015 and 2016 seasons, though, battling injuries and advanced age.
Charles spent the 2017 season with the Denver Broncos and actually was decently effective, averaging 4.3 yards per carry while catching 23 passes in 14 games. There’s a possibility he finds more room to run in Jacksonville, which is averaging 111 rushing yards per game and 4.5 yards per rushing attempt.
That said: We’re waving the caution flag on Charles. The 31-year-old hasn’t logged more than 10 rushes in a game since 2015, and as long as Yeldon is healthy, Charles will likely be used as nothing more than a change-of-pace back. And once Fournette returns, we’d imagine Charles will become irrelevant again.
His signing still is an excuse to remember the good times, though.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images
