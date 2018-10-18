Lakers Vs. Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch LeBron James’ L.A. Debut Online

LeBron James will make his Los Angeles Lakers debut Thursday night in Portland when the Purple and Gold take on the Trail Blazers.

James’ decision to sign with the Lakers in NBA free agency instantly has made the once-proud franchise relevant again, and it has L.A. sports fans hoping to see playoff basketball for the first time since 2012.

The Blazers, led by Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, are hoping to return to the playoffs and avenge their first-round sweep at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Here’s how and when to watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers.

When: Thursday, Oct. 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images