MLB Rumors: Buck Showalter Out As Orioles Manager After 115-Loss Season

Buck Showalter is out as manager of the Baltimore Orioles.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Showalter will not return to the Orioles in any capacity next season. This comes on the heels of Baltimore finishing 2018 with the worst record in Major League Baseball at 47-115.

Showalter, who previously managed the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers, took over as Baltimore’s skipper during the 2010 season. He then spent eight more seasons in that role, advancing to the postseason three times and earning American League Manager of the Year honors in 2014.

Showalter’s contract was set to expire this month, so it’s unsurprising the Orioles are making a change in the dugout. There was some speculation that Showalter could land a new role with the organization, but that evidently won’t be the case.

The Orioles became just the fifth major league team since 1900 to lose 115 games or more in a season in 2018. They finished 61 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East and had an MLB-worst minus-270 run differential.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images