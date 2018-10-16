MLB Rumors: ‘Embarrassed’ Alex Bregman Made Call To Delete Instagram Post

Alex Bregman appears to be suffering from a case of poster’s remorse.

The Houston Astros third baseman made headlines Monday by trolling Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi in an Instagram post. Bregman later deleted the post, but not before he added some extra spice to an already-interesting American League Championship Series.

But why did the typically brash Bregman backtrack and remove the post? The Astros must have ordered him to do so, right?

Wrong. In fact, Bregman made that call himself.

“As people noticed and talked about the video Monday, Bregman took it down,” NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich wrote Monday night. “That was Bregman’s choice, not a directive from the Astros, sources said.”

“He was kind of embarrassed,” one person told Drellich.

If you ask us, Bregman has nothing to be embarrassed about. Furthermore, Major League Baseball could use more of this playful trolling and trash talk, especially on social media.

(We know, talking crap on the internet is lame and takes no courage, but whatever.)

In any event, the Astros and the Red Sox will square off Tuesday afternoon in Game 3 of the ALCS, with the series tied at one game apiece. Eovaldi will be on the hill for Boston with a chance to shut Bregman’s (digital) mouth.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images