Jason Witten Roasted For Botched Line About Aaron Rodgers’ Latest Feat

Jason Witten might not be as good a wordsmith as he was a tight end.
“Monday Night Football” viewers roasted the Dallas Cowboys legend-turned-ESPN NFL analyst for butchering a common phrase he tried to use to describe Aaron Rodgers’ heroics in the Green Bay Packers’ comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers had just thrown a touchdown to cut the 49ers’ lead to one point with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, when Witten exclaimed the All-Pro quarterback “pulled another rabbit out of his head!”
Pulling a rabbit out of a hat is one thing. Pulling a rabbit out of a head is something else, entirely.
Witten used Twitter to poke fun at himself shortly after the broadcast.
However, several other Twitter users already had beaten the rookie broadcaster to the punch(line).
Whitten’s gaffe was the latest in a series of rhetorical blunders, which also include his political take on the NFL’s new roughing-the-passer rule.
At times like these, it’s worth remembering where we start in our lives and careers isn’t t as important as where we end.
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images
