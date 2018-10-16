Jason Witten Roasted For Botched Line About Aaron Rodgers’ Latest Feat

Jason Witten might not be as good a wordsmith as he was a tight end.

“Monday Night Football” viewers roasted the Dallas Cowboys legend-turned-ESPN NFL analyst for butchering a common phrase he tried to use to describe Aaron Rodgers’ heroics in the Green Bay Packers’ comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers had just thrown a touchdown to cut the 49ers’ lead to one point with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, when Witten exclaimed the All-Pro quarterback “pulled another rabbit out of his head!”

Pulling a rabbit out of a hat is one thing. Pulling a rabbit out of a head is something else, entirely.

Witten used Twitter to poke fun at himself shortly after the broadcast.

Aaron Rodgers pulls another rabbit out of his head!! 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ 🐰 — Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) October 16, 2018

However, several other Twitter users already had beaten the rookie broadcaster to the punch(line).

“The reason Aaron Rodgers can do that… is because of what he does … when he does it.” – Me working on my Jason Witten impression — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) October 16, 2018

On Monday Night Football… When Jason Witten explains something, I become more confused about whatever it is he’s trying to explain. — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) October 16, 2018

"Now let's see if C.J. Beathard has another trick up his pants."–Jason Witten — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 16, 2018

How many common sayings can Jason Witten mess up in one broadcast? 😂 — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 16, 2018

Jason Witten twitter is easily the best part of Monday Night Football. Dude takes a beating every week 😂 #GBvsSF #MondayNightFootball — Ben Jung (@bensjung) October 16, 2018

“Pulls another rabbit out of his head.” Witten still in training. — Scott Reinen (@ScottReinen) October 16, 2018

Jason Witten is really terrible at axioms. “Kick self in the foot” “Rabbit out of the head” — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) October 16, 2018

Whitten’s gaffe was the latest in a series of rhetorical blunders, which also include his political take on the NFL’s new roughing-the-passer rule.

At times like these, it’s worth remembering where we start in our lives and careers isn’t t as important as where we end.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images