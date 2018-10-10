MLB Rumors: Kris Bryant Rejected Cubs’ $200M Contract-Extension Offer

The Brink’s Company apparently doesn’t make trucks big enough to satisfy Kris Bryant.

The Chicago Cubs third baseman rejected the team’s offer of a contract extension worth more than $200 million, David Kaplan reported Wednesday on ESPN Chicago’s “Kap & Co.” show, citing a source.

“Whispers are telling me that the Cubs approached (super-agent) Scott Boras to do a massive extension with Kris Bryant in the last several months, and it was turned down by Bryant and Boras,” Kaplan said. “I was told the Cubs offer was more than fair … well north of $200 million.”

Instead of signing the massive extension offer and becoming one of Major League Baseball’s 10 highest earners, Bryant, 26, and Boras decided his best move is to continue playing under year-to-year arbitration. Bryant earned $10.85 million this season and might net a modest increase in arbitration in 2019.

Bryant endured a down year in 2018 due to a nagging shoulder injury. However, many MLB observers expect him to return to the form that earned him National League MVP honors and a World Series triumph in 2016.

Bryant won’t enter free agency until 2022. Perhaps by then MLB will have launched the $400 million club, and Bryant might be its first member.

