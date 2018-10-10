NBA Rumors: Terry Rozier, Celtics In ‘Active’ Contract Extension Talks

Terry Rozier’s big payday might be fast approaching.

Negotiations between the Boston Celtics the fourth-year point guard over a lucrative contract extension are under way, Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb reported Tuesday, citing a source. Rozier’s rookie contract, under which he’ll earn $3 million this season, will expire next summer, and an NBA executive told Robb that Rozier can expect a raise to $15 million-plus per season

Rozier, 24, enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2017-18, averaging 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists and 25.9 minutes per game. He improved on those career-high numbers in the postseason, with per-game averages of 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists and 36.6 minutes demonstrating his vast potential.

Rozier thrived as a starter last season after Kyrie Irving suffered season-ending knee injury in March. Irving’s recovery likely will reduce Rozier’s role and might increase speculation over a potential trade involving the talented backup.

However, a contract extension for Rozier will reward him for his development and keep him under team control as a contingency for unforeseen circumstances, such as Irving, who can become a free agent next summer, and/or Marcus Smart, who recently signed a contract extension but is a trade target for other teams, leaving Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images