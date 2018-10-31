NBA Rumors: What Jimmy Butler Will Do To Force Trade From Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler will give the Minnesota Timberwolves no choice but to learn to play without him.

The Timberwolves star plans to sit out Wednesday’s game again the Utah Jazz for reasons that are labeled “precautionary” but might be more dubious than that. NBA sources told The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski that Butler might take an extended absence in an effort to force the Timberwolves to trade him.

Jimmy Butler is taking next step in six-week-long process aimed at getting the All-Star out of Minnesota by sitting tonight against Utah, and could lead to extended absence for Butler, league sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2018

Butler started contemplating not playing tonight on Tuesday, and the final decision was made Wednesday morning, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Timberwolves termed it "general soreness and precautionary rest,” but Butler informed Tom Thibodeau of his decision. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2018

Buttler requested a trade last month after telling the Timberwolves he won’t re-sign with them next summer, when he has the option to opt out of the final year of his contract. He sat out most of training camp and preseason while he waited for the Timberwolves to oblige him.

But Minnesota’s steep and ever-shifting asking price for Butler reportedly prevented a trade from materializing and him to accept starting the season on its roster as a fully committed while the team makes good-faith efforts to trade him.

The shaky truce between Butler and the Timberwolves appears to have dissolved after just two weeks and seven games, in which he averaged a team-high 22.5 points and added 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and three steals per game.

Butler now appears set to sit, while the 3-4 Timberwolves may consider accepting the Houston Rockets’ whopping renewed bid or another team’s offer for the disgruntled star.

UPDATE (3:05 p.m. ET): Butler’s absence may not be an extended one, after all.

The Minnesota star plans to travel with the team to Golden State and play against the Warriors on Friday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Barden/USA TODAY Sports Images