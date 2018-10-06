Notre Dame Vs. Virginia Tech Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

Saturday’s loaded lineup of college football action will feature a compelling clash at Lane Stadium.
No. 6 Notre Dame will travel to Blacksburg for a heavyweight bout against No. 24 Virginia Tech. The 5-0 Fighting Irish have logged impressive wins over Michigan and Stanford this season, while the 3-1 Hokies will be looking for their third win against a ranked opponent on the campaign after previously dispatching Florida State and Duke.
Here’s how to watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech online:
When: Saturday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: ABC
Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports
