College Football

Notre Dame Vs. Virginia Tech Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

by on Sat, Oct 6, 2018 at 6:44PM

Saturday’s loaded lineup of college football action will feature a compelling clash at Lane Stadium.

No. 6 Notre Dame will travel to Blacksburg for a heavyweight bout against No. 24 Virginia Tech. The 5-0 Fighting Irish have logged impressive wins over Michigan and Stanford this season, while the 3-1 Hokies will be looking for their third win against a ranked opponent on the campaign after previously dispatching Florida State and Duke.

Here’s how to watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech online:

When: Saturday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: ABC

Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties