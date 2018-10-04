Patrick Mahomes’ Voice Is Butt Of Chiefs’ Jokes, Might Make You Giggle, Too

Patrick Mahomes thrills NFL fans with his play while apparently delighting his bosses and colleagues with his voice.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback revealed Sunday in an interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters his voice has become the butt of jokes among his teammates. Mahomes said his fellow Chiefs keep him grounded by imitating his voice, but none can do it as well as head coach Andy Reid.

“If I’m ever getting too big of a head, they just kind of bring out the voice, you know — they try to mimic my voice,” Mahomes said, per Business Insider. “That’s kind of gotten its thing in the locker room.”

“Coach Reid does,” Mahomes said when Salters asked who mimics him best. “He has the perfect imitation of the voice.”

Some have compared Mahomes’ voice to that of Muppet character Kermit The Frog. Close your eyes and listen for yourself.

The last person you'd ever suspect is doing impressions of Patrick Mahomes' voice 🤣 #ChiefsKingdom⁠ ⁠ ➡️ https://t.co/vRdfHLDL6U pic.twitter.com/KTMcCfyLVU — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) October 4, 2018

Mahomes is enjoying a breakout second NFL season, leading the Chiefs to a perfect 4-0 record and throwing for 1,200 yards with 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions. His MVP-caliber start is drawing extra attention, and many NFL observers are reacting with glee upon hearing him talk.

HAVE YOU GUYS HEARD PAT MAHOMES VOICE??? — Daniel Knutson (@danger_knutson) October 2, 2018

Search on here for Mahomes voice. Thank me later. — Ira Schoffel (@IraSchoffel) October 2, 2018

I just heard Pat Mahomes' speaking voice and it's the most gloriously froggy, farty, beef phlegmish Texas accent I have heard in years. My Big Arm Croaky son. — Meredith (@worsefrless) October 4, 2018

Get Pat Mahomes & his Ernest Goes To Camp voice off my screen — ML (@TheLawson_1) October 2, 2018

pat mahomes' voice sounds the way a fried pickle tastes — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 3, 2018

But we should defer to Reid, who best describes Mahomes’ voice.

How would you describe Patrick Mahomes' voice? Andy Reid: "Froggish." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 3, 2018

You said it, Coach.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images