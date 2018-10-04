Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins suffered an embarrassing 7-0 loss to the Washington Capitals to open the 2018-19 NHL season on Wednesday night, but they wont have to wait long to put that defeat behind them.

The B’s are back on the ice Thursday night in Buffalo to take on a Sabres team that has struggled mightily over the last five or so seasons.

The Sabres are led by Jack Eichel, their newly promoted captain and No. 1 center who has played well against his hometown B’s with seven points (three goals, four assists) in 10 career games.

Boston will start Jaroslav Halak in net. It’s the veteran goalie’s first start for the Bruins since he signed with them as a free agent during the offseason. He did, however, play in Wednesday’s loss after Tuukka Rask gave up five goals in less than two periods.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (0-1-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Danton Heinen

Ryan Donato–Sean Kuraly–David Backes

Joakim Nordstrom–Noel Acciari–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

John Moore–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Jaroslav Halak

BUFFALO SABRES (0-0-0)

Jeff Skinner–Jack Eichel–Sam Reinhart

Conor Sheary–Patrik Berglund–Tage Thompson

Vladimir Sobotka–Casey Mittelstadt–Kyle Okposo

Zemgus Girgensons–Evan Rodrigues–Jason Pominville

Marco Scandella–Rasmus Ristolainen

Jake McCabe–Rasmus Dahlin

Nathan Beaulieu–Casey Nelson

Carter Hutton

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images