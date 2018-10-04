Chris Sale Has Zero Desire To Talk About Success Vs. Yankees, It Seems

Chris Sale likes to work quickly — on the mound and in his press conferences.

The Red Sox left-hander, who will start Game 1 of Boston’s American League Division Series matchup with the New York Yankees on Friday, addressed the media Thursday at Fenway Park to discuss his pending outing.

Except Sale wasn’t exactly in the mood for discussion.

Chris Sale is a man of many words. pic.twitter.com/shX7KUuAsh — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2018

Here’s Sale’s exchange with longtime WBZ-TV reporter Jonny Miller in writing:

Reporter: “Chris, can you talk about your success against the Yankees this year?”

Sale: “No.”

To be fair, he did answer the question…

Sale would have had plenty of good material; he allowed exactly one run against the Yankees over two starts this season (0.69 ERA) while striking out 19 batters in 13 innings pitched. In fact, the lefty ace has dominated New York throughout his career, sporting a minuscule 1.61 ERA versus the Bronx Bombers over 17 outings.

But perhaps Sale didn’t want to provide the Yankees with any bulletin board material — or he’s content with letting his pitching do the talking.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images