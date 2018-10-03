Patriots’ Eric Rowe Celebrates Birthday By Dunking On Twitter Troll

Eric Rowe won’t let the haters rain on his birthday parade.
The New England Patriots cornerback turned 26 on Wednesday, so the team’s social media department gave him a shout-out on Twitter. But one Twitter user — “Catfish Bot Patriots 2-2,” to be specific — wasn’t having the pleasantries.
(Warning: The following tweet contains explicit language.)
It appears this fan was disappointed by Rowe’s performance in Super Bowl LII, in which the cornerback allowed four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on nine targets while filling in for Malcolm Butler in New England’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
This being Rowe’s birthday, however, he wasn’t about to let “Catfish Bot Patriots 2-2″‘s negativity bring him down.
Consider the mic dropped.
Rowe’s clap-back was his first tweet since April 27, so he must have felt strongly about clearing the air.
Rowe has had an up-and-down 2018 campaign to date — he was benched early in the Patriots’ Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and didn’t play in the last two games against the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins — but he still is a professional athlete set to make $1.1 million this season.
Haters, take your hate elsewhere.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images
