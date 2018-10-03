Patriots Injury Report: Rob Gronkowski Questionable; Seven Colts Ruled Out

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts both are dealing with myriad injuries heading into their Thursday night clash at Gillette Stadium.

Eight Patriots players are listed as questionable for the game: tight ends Rob Gronkowski (ankle) and Jacob Hollister (chest), wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin), linebacker Elandon Roberts (calf), defensive end Geneo Grissom (ankle) and defensive tackles Adam Butler (knee) and Danny Shelton (elbow).

All seven players were limited in Wednesday’s walkthrough, with Gronkowski and Rowe returning to practice after sitting out Tuesday’s session.

Hollister, Rowe and Grissom did not play last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, and Gronkowski, Roberts and Butler all left that game with injuries.

Offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle (illness) and linebacker Brandon King (foot) both were removed from the injury report.

The Colts, meanwhile, ruled out seven players for their first visit to Foxboro since the 2014 AFC Championship Game. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (chest/hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), running back Marlon Mack (hamstring), cornerbacks Kenny Moore (concussion) and Quincy Wilson (concussion), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (calf) and offensive tackle Denzelle Good (not injury-related) all will not play against the Patriots.

The Patriots sit at 2-2 after defeating the Dolphins 38-7. The Colts are 1-3 following a 37-34 overtime loss to the Houston Texans.

