Patriots Injuries: Rob Gronkowski (Ankle) Wouldn’t Have Practiced Monday

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots didn’t practice Monday, but since they play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, they had to release a practice participation and injury report anyway.

So, in these situations, the Patriots release a hypothetical injury report. Had the Patriots practiced Monday, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who’s dealing with an ankle injury, wouldn’t have participated.

Here’s the full list:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Adam Butler (knee)

WR Josh Gordon (hamstring)

DE Geneo Grissom (ankle)

TE Jacob Hollister (chest)

LB Brandon King (foot)

LB Elandon Roberts (calf)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

DT Danny Shelton (elbow)

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, safety Patrick Chung, cornerback Keion Crossen, safety Nate Ebner and defensive end Trey Flowers were removed from this week’s injury report.

Butler and Roberts suffered injuries Sunday in the Patriots’ 38-7 win over the Miami Dolphins.

