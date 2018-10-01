Chiefs Vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are the only unbeaten teams remaining in the 2018 NFL season, and K.C. will look to keep its perfect record intact when it plays the Denver Broncos on the road Monday night.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrown for an astounding 13 touchdown passes through three games and is leading a high-powered offense that’s scored 118 total points in those matchups.

Here’s how and when to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos:

Start Time: Monday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images