Patriots Practice Report: Marcus Cannon Not Spotted After Leaving Chiefs Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were shorthanded on the offensive line Wednesday for their first practice of Chicago Bears week.

Right tackle Marcus Cannon was not spotted during the open media portion of the non-padded walkthrough after leaving Sunday night’s 43-40 win over the Kansas City Chiefs with a head injury.

Tough to get accurate attendance at today’s non-padded Patriots practice, but I did not see Marcus Cannon, who left Sunday’s game with a head injury. pic.twitter.com/mCSiZAJBLQ — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 17, 2018

Cannon has started five of the Patriots’ six games this season, sitting out their Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a calf injury. If he is not cleared to play before Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, swing tackle LaAdrian Waddle likely would start in his place and draw the primary assignment of blocking star pass rusher Khalil Mack.

Waddle held his own against Mack in last year’s victory over the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City — a game Cannon missed due to injury.

The Patriots, who are riding a three-game winning streak, sit at 4-2 entering Sunday’s Week 7 matchup.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images