Patriots Practice Report: Sony Michel, Rob Gronkowski Among Five Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Five players were missing from the start of Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice, including two offensive standouts.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back), running back Sony Michel (knee), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (concussion), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (knee/ankle) all were absent as the Patriots returned to the practice field following Sunday’s 38-31 win over the Chicago Bears.

Gronkowski and Cannon did not play against the Bears. Michel and Rowe both exited the game with injuries. Wise, who suffered his injuries late in the team’s Week 6 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, played just 10 defensive snaps against Chicago.

Michel had to be helped off the field and carted to the locker room but reportedly avoided serious injury. He’s considered week to week.

Tight end Jacob Hollister and defensive end John Simon were present after sitting out Sunday’s game with injuries.

The Patriots also had a new arrival at practice Wednesday: rookie cornerback Duke Dawson, who has been on injured reserve since Sept. 6. Per NFL rules, the earliest Dawson could return to game action is Week 10, when the Patriots visit the Tennessee Titans.

Bringing Dawson back to practice uses up one of the Patriots’ two “IR-designated to return” slots. They can activate just one additional player off IR — a designation they could choose to use on running back Rex Burkhead in a few weeks.

New England, which is riding a four-game winning streak, is preparing to face the Buffalo Bills in a Monday night matchup at New Era Field.

