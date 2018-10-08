Patriots Should Have Scored 50-Plus Points Vs. Colts, Tom Brady Says

Most NFL teams would be perfectly satisfied with scoring 38 points in back-to-back games.

Not the New England Patriots, though. They’re aiming higher, especially with the explosive Kansas City Chiefs coming to town this Sunday night.

During his weekly interview with WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” on Monday, quarterback Tom Brady lamented the multiple scoring opportunities the Patriots squandered during last Thursday’s 38-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts intercepted two Brady passes in the red zone, upping New England’s turnover count to nine on the season, tied for fifth-most in the NFL. The Patriots turned the ball over just 12 times all last season.

Both of Brady’s interceptions — which came on catchable passes to wide receiver Chris Hogan and tight end Rob Gronkowski — occurred during a scoreless third quarter for the Patriots, who let a 21-point lead shrink to seven before scoring twice in the fourth to put the game away.

“Those turnovers, whether it is an interception, fumbled snap, I think that’s been something that we have to correct,” Brady said on “K&C.” “If you look back at the first five games, we’re just giving away too many scoring opportunities, and that’s limiting our points. I thought the other night we should have put 52 (points) out there at least, maybe more.

“And when we play a team like Kansas City, we’ve got to take advantage of every scoring opportunity, because we know they are.”

Led by dynamic second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a dizzying array of skill players, the 5-0 Chiefs have boasted the NFL’s most prolific offense this season, averaging a league-best 35.0 points per game. They’ve have scored 38 or more points three times and 27 or more in all five of their games.

On Sunday, Kansas City won 30-14 over a Jacksonville Jaguars team that surrendered just 20 points in a Week 2 win over the Patriots.

Mahomes leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 14, running back Kareem Hunt ranks fourth in rushing yards with 376, wide receiver Tyreek Hill is tied for second in catches of 20-plus yards with nine, and Travis Kelce ranks second in receiving yards by a tight end with 407.

Hunt and Hill combined for four touchdowns during the Chiefs’ blowout win over the Patriots in last year’s season opener.

“They’ve proven over five weeks that they can distribute the ball, and the guys who they’re distributing to are making plays and getting the ball in the end zone,” Brady said. “We’re going to have to match that. So if we get chances like that, we’re going to need to make the plays.

“I’ve got to make the throws. Our receivers have got to make the catches. Our backs have to make the runs. The line’s got to make the blocks. There’s not a lot of margin for error when you’re going against a team that’s 5-0.”

