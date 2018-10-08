Watch Stephen Curry Sink Half-Court Shot Backward (During Warriors Practice)

Stephen Curry either is very lucky, very good or a combination of both on the basketball court.

The Golden State Warriors superstar drained an astonishing no-look, half-court shot Sunday night at Oracle Arena during an open practice session. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was starting to address the crowd when Curry delighted fans by launching the ball over his head into the hoop that was behind him.

Best shooter of all-time and it’s not even close. pic.twitter.com/PoGXNaQY8C — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 7, 2018

Curry’s half-court shot is an ominous warning to NBA opponents, who hope to deny the Warriors a third-consecutive championship. If Curry avoids serious injury and continues to hit, well, anything and everything he throws up, who can stop that train? Seriously.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images