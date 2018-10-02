Real Madrid Vs. CSKA Moscow Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

The UEFA Champions League group stage returns Tuesday with three-time defending champion Real Madrid in Russia to play CSKA Moscow.

Madrid sits atop Group G after a convincing 3-0 win over AS Roma in their first game of the tournament, while Moscow is tied in second place after a draw with Viktoria Plzen. The Spanish club can open a commanding lead in the group with another win Tuesday.

Here’s how and when to watch Real Madrid vs. CSKA Moscow online:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

