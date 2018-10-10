Red Sox 2018 ALCS Schedule: Dates, Locations For Boston’s Matchup Vs. Astros

The Red Sox will be playing in their first American League Championship Series since 2013, so Boston fans have at least four more nights this October to clear their schedules.

There is a tall task ahead of the Red Sox, as they’ll be facing off with the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. The Astros easily dispatched the Cleveland Indians with a three-game sweep in the American League Division Series.

The Red Sox will be heading into the matchup with plenty of momentum, beating their hated rival New York Yankees in four games, clinching the series with a 4-3 victory Tuesday evening.

The best-of-seven set against the Astros will begin Saturday, with the times for Games 1 and 2 getting announced by Major League Baseball on Tuesday.

All of the Red Sox’s ALCS games will be broadcast on TBS, but you can tune into NESN for pre- and postgame coverage immediately before and after each contest.

So, here’s a look at the Red Sox’s ALCS schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 13, at Fenway Park, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 14, at Fenway Park, 7:09 p.m. ET

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Minute Maid Park, Time TBD

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 17, at Minute Maid Park, Time TBD

*Game 5: Thursday Oct. 18, at Minute Maid Park, Time TBD

*Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park, Time TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 21, at Fenway Park, Time TBD

* — if necessary

