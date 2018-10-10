NBA Rumors: What Timberwolves Want From Rockets In Jimmy Butler Trade

The price isn’t right, even for Daryl Morey.

The Houston Rockets general manager is no stranger to making bold moves in order to try and elevate his team to the level of the Golden State Warriors, and he reportedly is interested in acquiring disgruntled Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler.

Despite Houston’s alleged interest, trade discussions haven’t advanced far due to Minnesota’s asking price from the Rockets, which ESPN’s Stefano Fusaro reported Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler update: According to a league source, The Wolves contacted the Rockets again Tuesday morning, after their failed deal with Miami this past weekend. Minnesota was still adamant on receiving Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker, but Houston will not put Tucker on the table. — Stefano Fusaro (@FusaroESPN) October 10, 2018

The Rockets already lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute this offseason, leaving them with a dearth of viable wing defenders to throw at the Warriors in a playoff series. Both Ariza and Mbah a Moute, along with Chris Paul and PJ Tucker, provided Houston with the defensive versatility needed to combat the offensive firepower of the two-time defending champions.

While Butler is a talented defender in his own right, parting ways with Tucker, who is a hard-nosed defender and a rebound machine, as well as an offensive weapon like Gordon is way too much to surrender for a star who is on the last year of his current contract.

Minnesota reportedly also had trade talks with the Miami Heat break down over their astronomical asking price.

Butler returned to Timberwolves practice Wednesday, and reportedly caused quite the scene by verbally challenging coach Tom Thibodeau, general manager Scott Layden and fellow players Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images