Red Sox, Dodgers Are Unrecognizable In This Minor League Throwback Video

At this point, you probably could recognize each Boston Red Sox player if they walked by you on the street.

You might not have as much luck, however, if you had to flip through their minor league photos.

In honor of the 2018 World Series, which begins Tuesday night at Fenway Park, Minor League Baseball tweeted out photo collections of Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers players during their minor league days. Some of the players look the same, but others are virtually unrecognizable.

Here are the Red Sox:

That was not Rick Porcello. We also have doubts as to whether that really was Sandy Leon.

Anyway, here are the Dodgers:

The adult versions of these players will square off Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Fall Classic. First pitch at Fenway Park is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images