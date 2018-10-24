Red Sox First Base Coach Tom Goodwin Was Fired Up After Eduardo Nunez’s Home Run

Eduardo Nunez sent the city of Boston into delirium during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night, and his first base coach Tom Goodwin was no exception.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman hammered a pinch-hit, three-run home run in the seventh inning to give Boston an 8-4 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park. Goodwin was mic’d up for Boston’s Game 1 win, and he had the best reaction to Nunez depositing the Alex Wood pitch into the Green Monster seats.

You gotta be outgoing to be a first-base coach. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/WCsd013SgY — MLB (@MLB) October 24, 2018

Same Tom, same.

The Red Sox took a 1-0 series lead thanks to Nunez’s bomb, and they’ll send David Price to the bump Wednesday night in Game 2 looking to take a stranglehold on the Fall Classic.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images