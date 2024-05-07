It’s been a tough road for Matt Barnes since leaving the Boston Red Sox.

The Washington Nationals on Tuesday designated Barnes for assignment. They have five days to trade the right-handed reliever, but it’s more likely he’ll be released based on his performance the past two seasons.

The Red Sox traded Barnes to the Miami Marlins before the 2023 campaign. He made just 24 appearances for the Fish last year, posting a 5.48 ERA across 21 1/3 innings. His season ended prematurely due to hip surgery.

The Nationals took a chance on the 33-year-old over the offseason, signing him to a minor-league contract that included an invitation to major-league spring training. He ultimately cracked Washington’s Opening Day roster, but he was unable to make the most of the opportunity.

Barnes had a 6.75 ERA in 14 relief appearances with the Nationals. His 3.52 FIP suggests some bad luck was involved, but his velocity was down, and Barnes struggled to miss bats, striking out just 10 batters in 13 1/3 innings.

It’s possible Barnes, who turns 34 in June, doesn’t have much left in the tank. It wasn’t that long ago, however, that he was an effective late-inning reliever for Boston.

Barnes earned an All-Star selection with the Red Sox in 2021, a season in which he recorded a 3.79 ERA, compiled 24 saves and struck out 13.8 batters per nine innings in 44 appearances (39 2/3 innings).