Red Sox Vs. Dodgers Lineups: Andrew Benintendi Starts In World Series Game 4

Ready or not, here comes more baseball.

Roughly 16 hours after the conclusion of the longest game in Major League Baseball postseason history, the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Saturday night in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series. Boston’s lead in the best-of-seven series stands at 2-1 after the Dodgers’ walk-off victory in the 18th inning of Game 3.

Boston manager Alex Cora will hand the ball to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez with his team looking to take a commanding 3-1 advantage. Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts will counter with veteran lefty Rich Hill.

Rodriguez will make his first start of the playoffs, while Hill will take the mound as a starter for the third time this October.

As for the lineups, Jackie Bradley Jr. will begin the game on the bench for Boston, meaning Mookie Betts will start in center, Andrew Benintendi will start in left and J.D. Martinez will play in right after starting Game 3 in left field. Steve Pearce will start at first base in place of Mitch Moreland, while Eduardo Nunez and Xander Bogaerts will start at third and short, respectively, despite being hobbled by lower-body injuries.

Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Rodriguez.

Here are the full lineups for Game 4 at Dodger Stadium:

BOSTON RED SOX (2-1)

Mookie Betts, CF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Steve Pearce, 1B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (2018 playoffs: 0-0, 6.23 ERA)

LOS ANGELES DODGERS (1-2)

David Freese, 1B

Max Muncy, 2B

Justin Tuner, 3B

Manny Machado, SS

Cody Bellinger, CF

Yasiel Puig, RF

Chris Taylor, LF

Austin Barnes, C

Rich Hill, LHP (2018 playoffs: 0-0, 2.61 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images