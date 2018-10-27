Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will look to remain undefeated at home Saturday night against their fiercest rival.
The B’s welcome the Montreal Canadiens to TD Garden for an Original Six matchup. After losing three out of four games on their Canadian road trip, Boston bounced back with two consecutive wins over the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers.
Montreal looks to get back in the win column after dropping its Thursday night contest against the Buffalo Sabres.
Tuukka Rask will get the start in net after getting Thursday’s game off. He dazzled in his last start, which saw the Bruins win 4-1 over the Senators, making 38 saves on 39 shots.
Boston still is without a slew of its defensemen. Both Charlie McAvoy (upper body) and Kevan Miller (hand) remain out. Torey Krug has been skating with the team and could return Tuesday, per head coach Bruce Cassidy.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (6-2-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk
Anders Bjork–Joakim Nordstrom–Chris Wagner
Ryan Donato–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–John Moore
Jeremy Lauzon–Steven Kampher
Tuukka Rask
MONTREAL CANADIENS (5-2-2)
Tomas Tatar–Phillip Danault–Brendan Gallagher
Jonathan Drouin–Max Domi–Artturi Lehkonen
Paul Byron–Jesperi Kotkaniemi–Joel Armia
Charles Hudon–Matthew Peca–Nicolas Deslauriers
Jordie Benn–Jeff Petry
Mike Reilly–Karl Alzner
Xavier Ouellet–Victor Mete
Carey Price
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
