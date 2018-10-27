Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will look to remain undefeated at home Saturday night against their fiercest rival.

The B’s welcome the Montreal Canadiens to TD Garden for an Original Six matchup. After losing three out of four games on their Canadian road trip, Boston bounced back with two consecutive wins over the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers.

Montreal looks to get back in the win column after dropping its Thursday night contest against the Buffalo Sabres.

Tuukka Rask will get the start in net after getting Thursday’s game off. He dazzled in his last start, which saw the Bruins win 4-1 over the Senators, making 38 saves on 39 shots.

Boston still is without a slew of its defensemen. Both Charlie McAvoy (upper body) and Kevan Miller (hand) remain out. Torey Krug has been skating with the team and could return Tuesday, per head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (6-2-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk

Anders Bjork–Joakim Nordstrom–Chris Wagner

Ryan Donato–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–John Moore

Jeremy Lauzon–Steven Kampher

Tuukka Rask

MONTREAL CANADIENS (5-2-2)

Tomas Tatar–Phillip Danault–Brendan Gallagher

Jonathan Drouin–Max Domi–Artturi Lehkonen

Paul Byron–Jesperi Kotkaniemi–Joel Armia

Charles Hudon–Matthew Peca–Nicolas Deslauriers

Jordie Benn–Jeff Petry

Mike Reilly–Karl Alzner

Xavier Ouellet–Victor Mete

Carey Price

