Red Sox Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 5 Online

With a win Sunday night at Dodger Stadium, the Boston Red Sox can clinch their fourth World Series title of this century.

The Red Sox lead the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 in the best-of-seven series following their thrilling comeback win in Saturday night’s Game 4. David Price will take the ball for Boston with a championship on the line, while the Dodgers will counter with ace lefty Clayton Kershaw.

Will the Red Sox seal the deal, or will the Dodgers send the World Series back to Boston for a Game 6? There’s only one way to find out.

Here’s how and when to watch Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 5:

When: Sunday, Oct. 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images