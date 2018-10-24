Senators’ Mark Borowiecki To Have Hearing For Elbowing Bruins’ Urho Vaakanainen

Mark Borowiecki may be in some trouble.

The Ottawa Senators defenseman will have a hearing Wednesday with the NHL Department of Player Safety after he elbowed Boston Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen.

The play happened in the first period of Boston’s 4-1 win over Ottawa after Vaakanainen raced from the blue line in front of the Senators’ net. Borowiecki appeared to look behind him and lift his arm to connect with the 19-year-old’s head. There was no penalty called and he was not on the ice to begin the second period.

The Bruins later announced Vaakanainen had a concussion and would not return to the game.

Borowiecki was suspended in 2016 after he boarded Los Angeles Kings’ Tyler Toffoi.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images